General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Caprock Group Has Upped Its Stake; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.38 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 461.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 319,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 388,553 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 69,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: PLANNING ON `SOFT’ GAS TURBINE MARKET IN 2019, 2020; 02/04/2018 – GE Pushes Ahead on Revamp With $1.05 Billion Sale of Health IT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – GE SAYS PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GE sells transportation unit for $11 bln

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,310 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap 400 (IJH).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares to 1,284 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,124 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

