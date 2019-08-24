General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Cut Position by $493,506; Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Its China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Holding by $948,000 as Stock Value Declined

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 54,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 48,596 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 103,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N SAYS IT MAY ANNOUNCE SALE OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS IN MID-2018, SEES STRONG INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N 787S FOR AMERICAN AIRLINES WOULD BE POWERED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N , BEATING ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The hedge fund held 3.46 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 48,279 shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q EPS 94c; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Grp Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Vigilant Management Llc owns 150 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 12,046 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 2.30M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Electron Capital Ptnrs Llc holds 2.67% or 2.10 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 71,945 shares stake. Pnc Ser Grp Inc Inc has 13.76M shares. 400,000 were reported by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Intact Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 18,200 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 0.03% or 45,239 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mngmt reported 127,524 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 224,621 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 25,269 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,863 shares to 26,350 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

