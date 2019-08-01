General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose While Redwood Capital Management Decreased Stake by $20.25 Million; Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Position as Stock Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 147,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% . The institutional investor held 665,239 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 812,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.83% or $0.385 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 6.08 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 55.60% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 24/04/2018 – Diversified Gas & Oil Significantly Strengthens Management Capabilities; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 31/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS LAUNCH OF $300M SR UNSECURED NOTES OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 75.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 743,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 2.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 18.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS axes associates program; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 369,232 shares. Crossvault Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 18,059 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 38,185 shares. Victory Capital accumulated 0% or 127,524 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2.18 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 380,591 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adirondack Research And Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,457 shares. Fairview Cap Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,611 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Independent Investors Inc has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Eck Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 411,100 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.03% or 28,905 shares in its portfolio. Athena Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 199,962 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares to 833,969 shares, valued at $15.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 70,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $41.08 million for 6.30 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 274,188 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 47,968 shares. 51,008 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Limited Co. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.28M shares. Ranger Mngmt Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 3.00M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 593,470 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Stifel Fin Corporation accumulated 973,178 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 506,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management invested in 88,600 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 788,207 shares. Arosa Cap Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares. 26.41M are held by Blackrock.