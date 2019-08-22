General Electric Co (GE) Holding Maintained by Wetherby Asset Management Inc; Joho Capital Has Raised Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL)

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 1.16 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 69,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 194,909 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 125,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 65.74 million shares traded or 4.38% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 25/03/2018 – The Long Shadow of GE Capital Looms Over GE; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 31/05/2018 – GE-SHEN CORPORATION BHD – YIN SIEW PENG RESIGNS AS CFO; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing’s Earnings Mean a Lot to GE Too – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple, GE And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 31 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE union members ratify new agreement – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Rises 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd Liability holds 0% or 138 shares. Charter Commerce has 0.85% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.29% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Independent Investors invested 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.09M shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 9,855 shares. Farmers Trust holds 125,050 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Riggs Asset Managment Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aspen reported 25,603 shares. Heritage Invsts Corporation holds 356,023 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schmidt P J Investment Management invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). City reported 4,949 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 435 shares to 7,755 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,714 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44M was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts: Few Blemishes In Estee Lauder’s Q4 Print – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 Hedge Fund Trends – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: DryShips Jumps Following Merger News; PG&E Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Estee Lauder Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated owns 1,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 1.16% or 1.33M shares. Cibc World Mkts owns 91,595 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wright Investors Service reported 3,435 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,174 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 27,039 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs holds 1,427 shares. Old National Bancorp In reported 49,198 shares. Hap Trading Lc reported 120,681 shares. Ipswich Management Co holds 1.47% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,080 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc reported 42,687 shares. Synovus Finance stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Parsec Fincl Management accumulated 29,038 shares. 22 are owned by Macroview Investment Ltd Company. Bridgewater Limited Partnership owns 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 93,241 shares.