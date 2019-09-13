General Electric Co (GE) Holding Lifted by Yhb Investment Advisors Inc; As Costco Companies Com (COST) Share Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc Com (COST) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 135,543 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.82M, down from 137,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $293.47. About 1.04M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 22.55 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/05/2018 – GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC – EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BLN – $10 BLN DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD – AS PART OF CONTRACT, CO TO PERFORM PRESSURE PART METALLURGY UPGRADATION FOR 3 SUPERCRITICAL 660MW SUPER CRITICAL STEAM GENERATORS; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA TEC 7 ANESTHESIA VAPORIZER Is designed for the metered delivery of specific inhalat; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank not buying GE fraud report – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 127,503 shares. General Electric Com has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Albion Grp Ut reported 1.54% stake. Boothbay Fund Lc owns 18,866 shares. National Asset invested in 0.13% or 117,901 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.39% or 8.81M shares. 181,868 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 230,469 shares. Gradient Llc accumulated 0.01% or 9,966 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pettee reported 0.69% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 90,000 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Peddock Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,500 shares.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,509 shares to 16,510 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 12,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,663 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Input Costs Hurt Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q3 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lloyds warns PPI could cost it an extra 1.8 bln pounds – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla Goes After New Revenue Stream With Auto Insurance – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “”No catastrophe”: Israel budget deficit to fall in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Of Oklahoma owns 11,675 shares. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund invested in 9,172 shares. 3,867 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 194,454 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fjarde Ap holds 137,982 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Asset Management Inc has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,695 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,865 shares. First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Inv Services holds 1.78% or 14,646 shares. Voya Inv Limited Company holds 0.12% or 206,907 shares. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 1,760 shares in its portfolio. Brick And Kyle Assocs accumulated 0.34% or 1,326 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp reported 54,514 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25,440 shares to 187,982 shares, valued at $27.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 143,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK).