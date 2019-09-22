General Electric Co (GE) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Upped Its Position by $316,710 as Share Price Rose; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Has Lifted by $6.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc bought 97,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.94 million, up from 2.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.88B market cap company. It closed at $70.95 lastly. It is up 7.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06 billion and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 34,034 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $77.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 253,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest has invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Fosun Intl has 0.12% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 25,050 shares. 4,560 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Clean Yield Grp has 57,320 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,401 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,418 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0.37% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Veritas Management Llp owns 1,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Family Office Lc has 0.25% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Strategic Financial Serv stated it has 4,965 shares. Beacon Fincl Group reported 4,564 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.25% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Maverick Ltd reported 44,270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,675 shares to 160,878 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 30,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,746 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin.

