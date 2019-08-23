General Electric Co (GE) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Intel (INTC) Holding Has Upped by Capital World Investors

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 81.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 97,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 216,688 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 119,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 92.04M shares traded or 45.55% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS IN PENNSYLVANIA; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 131.30 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05B, up from 128.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 20.14M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Heinrich: Heinrich Questions Witnesses During Senate Intel Hearing On Security Clearance Reform; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 06/04/2018 – INTEL CREATES NEW PRODUCT ASSURANCE & SECURITY GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 2.58 million shares to 54.08M shares, valued at $323.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 533,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. On Monday, August 12 the insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.