General Electric Co (GE) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $117.69. About 345,285 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 34,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,807 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 256,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 10.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/05/2018 – GE HEALTHCARE & FITTRACE REPORT COLLABORATION; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 11/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–603-CSI-802 – D/B PET/CT PH2 -GE Equipment Installation – Robley Rex VA; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – “In many ways, GE’s current situation fits the profile of an ideal Warren Buffett investment,” the firm’s analyst writes; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management, Inc. (WM) CEO Jim Fish on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Companies Building the Circular Economy – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 685,829 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Connor Clark Lunn has 0.16% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Com holds 495,660 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Sterling Invest Mgmt stated it has 19,547 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp Comm reported 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 3,800 shares. New York-based Strategic Advsr Lc has invested 1.68% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has 1.53% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 1.24 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.85% or 24,130 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 258,883 shares.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,358 shares to 87,121 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 61,055 shares to 129,061 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point Tru & Svcs N A holds 0.65% or 125,257 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability accumulated 11,783 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,608 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 27,012 shares. 7.47 million were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 852,347 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Community Natl Bank Na reported 87,369 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,800 shares. Moreover, Penn Davis Mcfarland has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Daiwa Secs reported 0.04% stake. Bailard invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorp De has invested 0.19% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Roosevelt Gru Inc has 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Some GE factories reject labor deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: KeyCorp, CF Industries and General Electric – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Company (GE): Longleaf Partners Fund Latest Thoughts – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Different This Time Around for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.85 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.