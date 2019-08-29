General Electric Co (GE) Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Stake by $520,533; Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose While Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Trimmed Its Stake

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 1,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 14 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4,000, down from 1,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $214.11. About 205,736 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 20/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FIRMER CASH, WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 09/05/2018 – CME Says It’s About to Win 14-Year-Old Eurex Antitrust Lawsuit; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures stumble on profit-taking; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 74.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 57,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 20,026 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 77,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 20.17M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Rel; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Ri has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 12,400 were reported by Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited. D E Shaw & owns 996,943 shares. Caprock Gp invested in 0.04% or 1,382 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 2,500 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2.29M shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 57 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,500 were reported by Horseman Cap Limited. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc holds 5,657 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 6,120 are held by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Scotia holds 0% or 1,599 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsr stated it has 12,709 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 287,120 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications reported 16,483 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gemini Exchange Data Is Being Added to CME’s Crypto Indices – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Extends Exclusive License of Nasdaq 100 Futures To CME Group for Another 10 Years – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcaster CME raises 2019 profit forecast for second straight quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,558 shares to 54,842 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Timko Thomas S. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Management Limited Liability holds 6,848 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 5.91 million shares. New England Research & holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 37,455 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 264,900 shares. Apriem Advsr has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Horan Cap Mgmt reported 0.87% stake. Fund Mngmt reported 1.05 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 40,800 shares. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 0.86% or 290,990 shares in its portfolio. Kamunting Street Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 40,000 shares stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leisure Cap Management owns 19,471 shares. Chilton Cap Limited reported 21,079 shares. Pictet Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.19M shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 39,453 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is General Electric Really Recovering? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GE Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raised Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “As General Electricâ€™s plans shift, it falls short on Banks jobs projections – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 28, 2019.