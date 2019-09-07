General Electric Co (GE) Holder Slate Path Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $46.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position by $1.74 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 61.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 98.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 10.35 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40 million, up from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor -Monica IF24 Interface System; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 12/03/2018 – GE: CEO FLANNERY TO NOT RECEIVE BONUS FOR 2017; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, August 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337.

Slate Path Capital Lp, which manages about $4.31B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.55 million shares to 4.82M shares, valued at $107.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 16,926 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank invested in 76,508 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Lathrop Mngmt Corp reported 592,485 shares. Truepoint holds 53,224 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,492 shares. 125,543 were accumulated by Buckhead Capital Ltd Company. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc reported 33.24 million shares stake. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 261,030 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Corp reported 20,563 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Lc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Apg Asset Nv reported 12.24M shares stake. Fairfax Finance Limited Can reported 1.39 million shares. At Natl Bank has 97,046 shares. Indiana Tru Investment Mngmt has 14,410 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.