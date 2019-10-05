General Electric Co (GE) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Upped Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Smith Moore & Company Has Increased by $331,380 Its Position

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 140.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 13,516 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $571,000, up from 5,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SEES PURCHASE GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES ~$500M; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards — Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud Service; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages’ of preparing Fox bid; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 5324.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 69,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,515 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 06/03/2018 – 58GU: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- TWO JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES HAVE BEEN SET UP FOR THE PURPOSE; 04/04/2018 – GE Power and Alstom picked to build Polish Ostroleka power plant; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Segment Organic Revenue $23.82B, Down 4%; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Aviation Rev $7.11B

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE offers to buy back up to $5 billion worth of debt – MarketWatch” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons General Electric Stock Looks Worth Buying Under $10 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acadia Pharma, Broadcom, CBOE, Etsy, Gap, GE, Home Depot, Loweâ€™s, Oracle, Slack and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 7,028 shares to 53,733 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,301 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds (SDIV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 412,619 shares. 42,512 are owned by Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation. Fil Limited has invested 0.4% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 922 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Altfest L J And has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Coldstream Capital Mngmt invested in 40,966 shares. 8,537 are held by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Rosenbaum Jay D has 0.45% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,600 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.12M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Management owns 155,003 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 10.10 million shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Bangor Bancshares has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 21,739 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.00M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $444.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,191 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.