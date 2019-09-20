General Electric Co (GE) Holder Nexus Investment Management Has Increased Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) as Share Price Rose

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 2,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,611 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 32,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 4.93 million shares traded or 70.48% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 37,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 819,735 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.61M, up from 781,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q-End Industrial Backlog $372.3B, Up 7%; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “As Larry Culp tries to turn around GE, this is the next phase to watch – MarketWatch” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 41,662 were accumulated by Jacobs And Com Ca. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 4,149 shares. Harvey Inv Lc holds 144,759 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 37,625 were reported by Lucas Cap Management. New York-based Kemnay Advisory Inc has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 36,528 were accumulated by Hills National Bank Trust. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 28,371 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Pa invested in 82,724 shares. Monarch Capital Management holds 0.62% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 165,752 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation holds 61,762 shares. Alphamark Advisors Lc holds 1,381 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.08% or 220,451 shares. Moreover, General Electr has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bruce Inc accumulated 425,000 shares.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94 million and $527.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,328 shares to 36,249 shares, valued at $10.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).