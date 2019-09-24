General Electric Co (GE) Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $387,510; Shah Capital Management Has Lifted Its Genworth Financial (GNW) Stake by $680,100 as Shares Rose

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 38,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 331,526 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 370,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 13.95M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 26/03/2018 – Swedish Pension Fished for Value in GE, Facebook — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 226,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 6.64 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, up from 6.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 573,659 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q EPS 22c; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43 million and $578.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19,900 shares to 372,962 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Flting Rate Inc (EFT) by 26,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 5.12% or 483,411 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Benin Management invested in 60,112 shares. 48,799 are owned by Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hilltop Hldg has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Howard Mgmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Advisor Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.26% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 0.08% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,684 shares. 20,879 are owned by Chilton Ltd. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,866 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 652,282 shares. Burney reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Baker Hughes Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GEâ€™s Asbestos Problem Is Terrible News for the Owners of GE Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Just Signaled the Worst May Be Over for Its Power Segment – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.