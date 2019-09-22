General Electric Co (GE) Holder Lpl Financial Decreased Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position

Macquarie Group Ltd increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd bought 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 56,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.16 million, up from 54,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $258.32. About 336,520 shares traded or 62.41% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 91,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.43M, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings: 16 cents a share, vs 11 cents EPS expected; 18/04/2018 – Southwest not inspecting all CFM engines; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q GE Capital Rev $2.17B; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $57.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,459 shares to 143,561 shares, valued at $42.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,700 shares, and cut its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glynn County, Georgia, Cuts Citation Processing Time in Half by Connecting Tyler Technologies’ Brazos and Odyssey Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Pembroke Pines, Florida, Replacing 200 Software Applications with Integrated Tyler Technologies’ Solutions – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “St. Petersburg, Florida, Works with Tyler Technologies to Equip Employees with Modern Data Analytics Strategies – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold TYL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 31.78 million shares or 1.74% less from 32.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comgest Invsts Sas invested in 30,800 shares. Synovus reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 10,027 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 61,600 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 19,710 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.37% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.33% or 185,410 shares. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability reported 312,153 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 3.89 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0.1% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 143,828 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,436 shares. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,488 shares. Sei Invs owns 58,456 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 4,153 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 135,049 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $86.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 116,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00 million was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Cap Advisors Llc invested in 0.38% or 73,849 shares. Horrell Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Prudential reported 31.35 million shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 55,220 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company owns 93,674 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 62,608 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 24,569 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 1.74 million shares. Moody Natl Bank Division has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bath Savings Tru Co invested in 28,946 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 1.32M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Llc holds 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 11,780 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 483,524 shares. First Retail Bank Sioux Falls accumulated 24,819 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Buckingham Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,783 shares.