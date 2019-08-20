General Electric Co (GE) Holder Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; As Caterpillar Del (CAT) Shares Declined, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 200.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 52,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.36. About 2.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-Q; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 110.84M shares traded or 79.54% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Reduced Industrial Structural Costs by $805M; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Caterpillar Stock Is Primed for a Post-Earnings Short – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Earnings Disappoint Due To Weaker China Sales And Higher Production Costs – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99,700 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc (Put) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,400 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Haverford Trust Co accumulated 0.02% or 6,343 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company reported 35,903 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset accumulated 4,955 shares. Discovery Capital Management Ltd Liability Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 423,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 14,031 shares. Monetta Fincl holds 0.98% or 10,000 shares. Acropolis Management Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. Town And Country Retail Bank And Communication Dba First Bankers Communication holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,017 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,444 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 135 shares. 9,817 were accumulated by Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.58M shares. Sadoff Inv Limited Liability Company accumulated 300,830 shares. Hrt Fin holds 0.76% or 36,029 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Ltd Liability Co invested 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.23% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv invested in 33,876 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated owns 29,950 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,844 shares. Penbrook Mngmt has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Allen Investment Ltd Co holds 832,696 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr reported 127,839 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 18,461 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 77,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 55,702 shares stake. Armstrong Henry H Assocs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 142,525 shares. Washington Trust Comm reported 0.08% stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by Timko Thomas S, worth $88,300. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Running Top Forensic Algorithms On 2012-2019 GE Financials – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.