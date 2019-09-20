General Electric Co (GE) Holder Kessler Investment Group Has Upped Stake; As Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) Stock Price Declined, Dorsal Capital Management Has Cut by $24.27 Million Its Holding

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.36. About 44.84 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – GE TO BE PAID $2.9B UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT IN DEAL; 23/04/2018 – HFMA Awards GE Healthcare Revenue Cycle Technology with Peer Review Designation for Superior Productivity, Data Accuracy and Va; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73M, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.10M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany dazzles as turnaround plan takes hold; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES ROSE 3%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Beats on Earnings — Earnings Review

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 205,000 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $204.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 495,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $102.75M for 26.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.