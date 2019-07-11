General Electric Co (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Fj Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Mbt Finl (MBTF) by $441,290

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 424,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 39,535 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 15.79 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 20/04/2018 – GE hails `progress’ despite new crisis-era woes; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 29,950 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 34,491 shares. Marathon Trading Mgmt Lc invested in 0.33% or 281,749 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability has 76,644 shares. Moreover, Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 73,074 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Company reported 22.53M shares stake. Palouse Cap Mgmt has 0.26% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 67,267 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 105,035 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Company Adv holds 0.17% or 46,112 shares in its portfolio. 119,056 are held by Flippin Bruce Porter Inc. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Interactive Fincl Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Aqr Capital Management Lc stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1.92M were reported by Comerica Bancorporation.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,017 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 25,400 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Spark Investment Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 15,238 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). 28,033 are held by California State Teachers Retirement. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 134,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Limited Co owns 14,905 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated invested in 37,698 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). James Inv Rech Inc has 0% invested in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 94,840 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 23,657 shares to 424,657 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Provident Bancorp Inc by 117,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $15,766 activity.