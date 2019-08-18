General Electric Co (GE) Holder Jd Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Valueworks Has Trimmed Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $449,540

Jd Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc sold 625,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52 million shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 20/04/2018 – GE GE.N IN TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYERS OF DISTRIBUTED POWER BUSINESS, INCLUDES JENBACHER AND WAUKESHA RECIPROCATING GAS ENGINES; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 21/05/2018 – GE TRANSPORTATION’S SANTANA: UNIT GROWING ACROSS BUSINESS LINES; 04/04/2018 – POLAND’S ENERGA SAYS PICKS GE POWER AND ALSTOM POWER FOR CONSTRUCTION OF ITS OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT; 21/05/2018 – GE-WABTEC CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 16,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 63,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, down from 79,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 10.29M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. Shares for $239,300 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 26,296 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.21M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Davenport & Co Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Valley Advisers reported 1,127 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 28,307 shares. Adage Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 1.51 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc reported 144,176 shares. 29,386 were accumulated by Cleararc Cap Incorporated. Oppenheimer Company holds 101,360 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). American Asset Mgmt has 0.18% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Agf Investments has invested 1.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 1.45 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Victory stated it has 98,570 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.87 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Investment reported 54,962 shares. 77,488 were reported by Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability. Cambridge Investment Rech reported 1.29M shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 90,983 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Eck Assoc stated it has 411,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Georgia-based Montag A Associates Incorporated has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Notis has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First National Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 29,682 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Moreover, Cetera Limited Company has 0.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Marathon Trading Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 281,749 shares. Gagnon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,746 shares.