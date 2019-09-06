General Electric Co (GE) Holder Greylin Investment Mangement Increased Holding; Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Lowered Holding by $727,620 as Shares Rose

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 39,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 266,030 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 226,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 26.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 23/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Inside Deripaska’s scramble to soften Russia sanctions blow

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 36,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 232,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 268,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 194,391 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 18,638 shares to 58,227 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 36,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 156.00 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Another trade for 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M was made by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300.