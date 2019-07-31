General Electric Co (GE) Holder Focused Wealth Management Increased Holding by $500,490; Private Management Group Stake in Darling Ingredients (DAR) Has Decreased by $2.11 Million

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 100,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 791,257 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, down from 891,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Darling Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 1.05 million shares traded or 24.32% up from the average. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – TRANSACTION PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 02/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Closing Of Darling Global Finance B.V.’s Private Offering Of €515 Million Unsecured Senior; 21/05/2018 – DARLING SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 15/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 166.65M shares traded or 225.94% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE…; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 23/05/2018 – General Electric Won’t Make Any Promises About It’s Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 5,096 shares to 18,513 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 142,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,110 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (XOVR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 30,112 shares to 827,571 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 16,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95 million for 25.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.