General Electric Co (GE) Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Increased Its Stake by $500,490 as Shares Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Raised Its Stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by $9.85 Million

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 27.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 55,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 257,661 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 202,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 84.46 million shares traded or 61.88% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: Japan: Japan Set to Modify its GE Food Labeling System – March 23, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 16/05/2018 – GE BOOSTS CELL CULTURE MEDIA PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN AUSTRIA; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare: a) Prodigy, Model Numbers: LU7248, LU8905,; 20/04/2018 – The engine’s maker is a joint venture of General Electric and France’s Safran; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) by 541.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 179,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 33,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 722,274 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (QEMM) by 6,042 shares to 10,042 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 57,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,588 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

