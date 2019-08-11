General Electric Co (GE) Holder First Personal Financial Services Has Decreased Holding by $540,980 as Stock Value Rose; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Lifted by $681,150 Its Holding

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: $1.5B 1Q Reserve for Probe Based on Talks, Other Bank Settlements; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 7,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 184,353 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 177,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 80C/SHR FROM 70C, EST, 79C; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,720 shares to 1,850 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “GE’s stock falls again, extends post-earnings loss streak to 5 sessions – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: This Is A Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 12,883 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 28,877 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bangor State Bank holds 0.04% or 22,539 shares in its portfolio. Equitec Specialists Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schulhoff & accumulated 0.56% or 104,789 shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc Ltd owns 181,115 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advsr reported 53,408 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Personal Finance Svcs has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.14% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 9.01M shares. Charter Trust invested in 710,844 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 21,644 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 0.05% or 37,603 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth has 238 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 35,328 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 5,629 are held by Bryn Mawr. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bailard invested in 14,968 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Argent Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 33,604 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Old Savings Bank In accumulated 4,328 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co holds 189,802 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Lc owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,904 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.09% or 4.42M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, King Luther Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Spc Financial has 0.43% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 21,130 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18,135 shares to 471,479 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 84,243 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,212 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).