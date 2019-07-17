General Electric Co (GE) Holder First Allied Advisory Services Has Trimmed Its Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 296,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,916 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 517,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 48.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 04/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form S-8; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GE to Sell Health IT Asset in $1.05 Billion Private Equity Deal (Video); 09/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 11/05/2018 – Ll BAO GE GROUP LTD 8102.HK – QTRLY REVENUE HK$101.6 MLN, UP 33.9%; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Rev $5.4B

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 17,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.68M, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 7.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,148 shares to 71,557 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacer Fds Tr.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.07 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust has 28,868 shares. Fiera holds 219,072 shares. Ghp Invest Inc holds 0.9% or 128,712 shares in its portfolio. 2.35 million are held by Hl Ser Ltd Llc. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 120,047 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 2.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 69,820 shares. Rench Wealth invested 3.74% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Puzo Michael J accumulated 10,620 shares. Broderick Brian C has 51,495 shares. Oppenheimer And Co reported 0.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Intrepid Capital holds 1.66% or 64,039 shares. Family Firm Inc owns 7,668 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Llc reported 29,565 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 150,290 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 33,285 shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baxter Bros Inc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). New York-based Electron Capital Prtn Lc has invested 2.67% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Strategic Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 92,339 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt accumulated 93,881 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,563 shares. Brown Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Loeb Prtn Corp reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Schroder Investment Mngmt accumulated 949,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fairview Cap Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 15,611 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 0.08% or 28.32M shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 70,710 shares in its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.72% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 7.75 million shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 47,059 shares.