General Electric Co (GE) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $477,150; Bbva Compass Bancshares Lowered Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake as Shares Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 47,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 316,144 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, down from 363,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 09/04/2018 – HPE: HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SIGNS MOU WITH SAUDI ARABIAN GE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Profit $2.745B, Up 15%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 5,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 82,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.38 million, down from 87,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.06 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr S&P 500 Divd Aristocrats (NOBL) by 8,734 shares to 15,249 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 4,450 shares to 64,222 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.