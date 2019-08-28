General Electric Co (GE) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Holding by $684,000; As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Market Value Rose, Capital World Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $189.60 Million

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 93.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 2.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, down from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.45. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: ANDREW LEVY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees; 09/04/2018 – United Reports March 2018 Operational Performance; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 76,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 792,254 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, down from 868,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 53.86 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 17/04/2018 – Zinc and GE Digital Announce Integrated Solution for Contextual, Real-Time Communication in the Field; 17/04/2018 – Barron’s: GE Rises on Potential Deal for Jenbacher Unit; 20/04/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes 1st-qtr profit tops view on oilfield services growth; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 86,940 shares to 10.81M shares, valued at $1.07B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Harley (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr stated it has 148,030 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,673 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 976,437 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp reported 99,302 shares stake. The Netherlands-based Kempen Management Nv has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 54,782 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9.21 million shares. Moreover, Community National Bank Na has 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 87,369 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 22,102 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated holds 103,887 shares. Lucas Mgmt owns 43,610 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Advisors Limited Liability has 2.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stock Yards Natl Bank And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 51,640 shares. Steadfast Capital Lp reported 15.29 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 326,832 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. 105,600 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was made by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 39,644 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 109 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 3.01M shares. Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.37% or 346,167 shares. Matarin Cap Lc holds 0.27% or 47,003 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt LP accumulated 204,214 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 2.35M shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 1.44 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd holds 1,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset holds 13,519 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 0.07% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 995,281 shares. Automobile Association reported 940,639 shares. Stelliam Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.95% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 4.58 million shares to 29.22 million shares, valued at $4.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 2.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).