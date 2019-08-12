General Electric Co (GE) Holder Discovery Capital Management Cut Holding by $4.96 Million as Stock Price Rose; Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake by $972,027

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 551,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 3.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07M, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 76.72 million shares traded or 49.11% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PROJECT ARE MIROVA (51%), GENERAL ELECTRIC (25%), ENGIE (15%) AND FORESTALIA (9%), THE TOTAL INVESTMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL REACH 300 MLN EUR; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 22/03/2018 – Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel; 13/04/2018 – GE: 2016 EPS Reduced by 13c, In Line With Estimate in 10-K; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO Says in Middle of Three-Year Strategic Planning Process

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 5,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 18,219 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 13,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 17/04/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM: LITIGATION VS APPLE, OTHERS ASSERTED 2 PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Peddlers of dog-slow Android phones can’t copy Apple’s TrueDepth system; stuck with antiquated fingerprint; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more

