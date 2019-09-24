General Electric Co (GE) Holder Creative Planning Raised Its Position by $12.37 Million; Loews (L) Stock Price Rose While Mraz Amerine & Associates Cut Position by $367,470

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 328,727 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 335,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 876,177 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal

Creative Planning increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 538.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.40M, up from 229,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 32.95M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 3.66 BLN RUPEES VS 3.32 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 16/05/2018 – GE Unveils Cross-Fleet Gas Turbine Capabilities That Can Increase Performance and Reliability of Other OEM Fleets; 14/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- Uterine Electromyographic Monitor – Monica Novii Wireless Patch System; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $29.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 132,161 shares to 234,781 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold L shares while 158 reduced holdings.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 30.68% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.88 per share. L’s profit will be $184.45 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Loews Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.