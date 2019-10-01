General Electric Co (GE) Holder Community Bank Of Raymore Has Lowered Stake by $310,000; Tcw Group Holding in General Electric Co (GE) Has Cut by $8.40 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 839,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 4.69M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.29M, down from 5.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 30.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TO SEND ABOUT 40 PEOPLE FOR INSPECTION PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – HAS MORE THAN $200 MLN IN ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS IN MEXICO, RUSSIA AND GERMANY; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES SELECTS 30 ENGINES FROM GE AVIATION; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video)

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 30.28 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320; 13/04/2018 – GE – CHANGES TO LONG-TERM SERVICE AGREEMENT ACCOUNTING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED ALL INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES EXCEPT RENEWABLE ENERGY, HEALTHCARE, CURRENT & LIGHTING; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID TO ALSO ATTRACT EQT AND KKR; 12/03/2018 – The Dismantling of General Electric’s Empire Slowly Progresses; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings which exceeded expectations, while revenue fell short; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 14% Potential Upside Good Enough to Risk Buying General Electric (GE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why General Electric Is Still a Risky Conglomerate to Own – The Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “General Electric Company Recommends Shareholders Reject â€œMini-Tenderâ€ Offer by Novos First Inc. – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE’s Culp Is On Track To Slash Debt By Up To $38 Billion, Possibly In Q3 ’19 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 255,560 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $29.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.60 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Resources reported 67.18M shares stake. Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 0.17% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Electron Lc accumulated 1.61% or 1.13M shares. Redwood Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 253,000 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,746 shares. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 28,946 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.49% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 404,562 shares. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 443,006 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 31.35M shares. Pension Service holds 0.31% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8.89M shares. Parametric Limited Com reported 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Montag A Inc accumulated 0.01% or 11,778 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Culp Has to Do This to Keep General Electric Stock Moving Higher – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why This General Electric News Is Huge for CEO Larry Culp – The Motley Fool” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GE Announces Pricing for its Debt Tender Offers – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “$5B debt tender offer from GE – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.