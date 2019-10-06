General Electric Co (GE) Holder Charter Trust Company Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Raised Position

Charter Trust Company decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company sold 51,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 659,760 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, down from 710,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 26/04/2018 – General Electric Co. vs University of Virginia Patent Foundation | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 269,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 21.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.25 million, up from 21.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 13.50M shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 28/03/2018 – Signal: Two men were arrested inside the Zuzu Angel Tunnel following the assault on the American Shops on Antero de Quental Square in Leblon. They were fleeing to Rocinha. The bad guys are being taken to the 14th DP; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO TO SUPPLY AT LEAST 600 MMCF/D FOR U.S. LNG EXPORTS; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Lc owns 11.75M shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2.46 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,740 shares. 858,425 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. 112,100 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 480,553 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 36,400 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Northern has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1.25M shares. Moreover, Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,678 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 78,313 shares. Honeywell Int reported 46,320 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 12,591 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares to 190,178 shares, valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 7.82 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $197.85 million activity. $50,284 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by RADY PAUL M. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10. The insider WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 869,058 shares or 1.99% of the stock. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 95,186 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling holds 24,700 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 12,784 shares. Convergence Inv Limited Co reported 25,791 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 42,080 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 93.50 million shares stake. Twin Focus Cap Lc has 76,135 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.05% stake. Chesley Taft Lc reported 51,955 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.52 million shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora invested in 21,739 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.69% or 83,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,876 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank reported 140,112 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 11,093 shares to 25,069 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

