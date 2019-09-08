General Electric Co (GE) Holder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Cut Stake by $359,136; Sands Capital Management Cut Holding in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) as Stock Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 39,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 349,298 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 389,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – GE PRESENTATION AT EPG CONFERENCE ENDS; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY- MINISTRY OF RAILWAYS IS A 26 PCT STAKEHOLDER IN THE TWO JV COMPANIES; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc analyzed 6,536 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 85,571 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, down from 92,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $164.58. About 497,092 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. Strazik Scott had bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06B for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $14.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,660 shares to 30,357 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 2.32 million shares to 10.05 million shares, valued at $568.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $180.89M for 36.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.