General Electric Co (GE) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Upped Stake by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Visa (V) Share Value Rose, Holder Omers Administration Lowered Stake by $27.88 Million

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 05/03/2018 YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 173,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.83M, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.39M shares. Ghp Investment owns 54,962 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America accumulated 0.03% or 25,104 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd has 12,707 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 105,035 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 31,977 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,220 shares. 268,952 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. Capital Int Investors reported 28.11 million shares. 39,453 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 47,845 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc accumulated 0.21% or 58,151 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation reported 7.28 million shares. Spinnaker has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

