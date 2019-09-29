General Electric Co (GE) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Trimmed Position by $8.61 Million; Freeport (FCX) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Holding by $8.94 Million

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 80.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 861,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 214,879 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE POWER CHOSEN TO LEAD EPC PACT FOR OSTROLEKA C POWER PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Liz Claman: GE has `multiple bidders’ for its lighting company: sources; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applied Markets; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: COMPANY HAS `SIGNIFICANT’ UNUSED CREDIT LINES; 05/04/2018 – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 Million in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker over speed of safety checks

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 813,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 4.77 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.38 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 20.02M shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 275,776 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Llc invested in 2.36 million shares. Masters Cap Ltd Co holds 1.13% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 2.00M shares. Group One Trading LP holds 253,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd holds 386,432 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cheyne Management (Uk) Llp has 0.41% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 0.02% or 15,000 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc reported 86,692 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 829 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Incorporated holds 102,138 shares. Argyle Mgmt owns 34,300 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,296 shares. 177,100 were accumulated by Adams Natural Resource Fund.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 53,130 shares to 63,036 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 146,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Strazik Scott bought $279,036. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Timko Thomas S. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.38 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,577 are held by Baxter Bros. City Holding, West Virginia-based fund reported 4,060 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has 1.01 million shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,183 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 267,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Cleararc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.37% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bell Comml Bank reported 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Reilly Limited Com reported 22,398 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lynch & Assoc In, Indiana-based fund reported 77,380 shares. Diversified Strategies Ltd Company holds 100,065 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Company owns 228,894 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Nadler Gp owns 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,739 shares. Capstone Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com, Illinois-based fund reported 43.00 million shares. 59,830 are held by Private Asset.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $344.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 30,539 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $113.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 465,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).