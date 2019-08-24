General Electric Co (GE) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Trimmed Holding by $11.40 Million as Valuation Rose; Realty Income (O) Position Has Upped by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 03/05/2018 – MapAnything and ServiceMax from GE Digital Collaborate to Improve Field Service Response and Delivery Times; 06/03/2018 – Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corporation Receives GE Healthcare Life Sciences 2017 Distinguished Partner Award for Exceptional Applie; 28/03/2018 – Investors Plot a GE Rescue, Starring Warren Buffett — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK BELIEVES CO TO BE AMONG THE MOST AT FUNDAMENTAL RISK FROM RAPIDLY RISING STEEL AND ALUMINUM PRICES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 17,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 410,261 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18 million, up from 393,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.25 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O)

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 11,480 shares to 804,036 shares, valued at $61.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 82,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,314 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $59.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

