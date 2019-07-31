General Electric Co (GE) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Cut Its Holding by $11.40 Million as Stock Price Rose; Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stock Rose While Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreased Holding

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75 million, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 170.96M shares traded or 234.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/04/2018 – Indian Railways says deaths, injuries from accidents fall amid safety crackdown; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 25/04/2018 – PRELIMINARY GE SHAREHOLDER VOTE TOTALS ANNOUNCED AT MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Southwest challenged engine maker CFM over proposed FAA inspections; 20/04/2018 – The first quarter report offers further relief for GE, after last week’s earnings restatement also held no nasty revelations; 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (UBSH) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 451,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 333,726 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.79M, down from 785,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 66.7 BLN NAIRA VS 65.0 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS FOR NPA 56.39 BLN RUPEES VS 15.05 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE CAPITAL; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 0.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA PLC UBN.LG – FY 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 15.5 BLN NAIRA VS 15.7 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces New Commercial Banking and Treasury Management Hires; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-NCLT admits Union Bank of India’s insolvency plea against Era Infra Engineering – Mint

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.93% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Us Bancshares De has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 8,378 shares. 46,882 were accumulated by Salzhauer Michael. Raymond James Services Advsr has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 420,586 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 398,329 shares. Rk Mgmt Limited Com holds 1.16% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited has invested 0.01% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Shine Inv Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Carroll Fin Associates reported 33,996 shares. Alphaone Inv Limited Com reported 600 shares stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 10,634 shares. Argent Tru owns 12,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 59,213 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 161,053 shares to 522,590 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 319,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group In (NYSE:TNET).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 1.73 million shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $59.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap holds 49,055 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 32,366 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1,392 were accumulated by Kwmg Limited Liability Com. Middleton Communication Ma reported 19,847 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Landscape Llc has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 66,264 shares. 24,882 are held by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 538,767 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 8.00M shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md reported 77,200 shares. Charter Co stated it has 0.85% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Barclays Plc has 23.07 million shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 77,019 shares.

