General Electric Co Com (GE) Share Price Rose While United American Securities Has Raised by $2.15 Million Its Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 138.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 93,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 161,572 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, up from 67,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 7.42M shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded lndication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate) for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 61.01M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – GE Healthcare IT unit carveout backed by US$850m in loans; 24/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 24); 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO SELL PORTION OF ASSETS OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO WABTEC; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 20/04/2018 – GE held back by crisis-era woes; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was made by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500.

