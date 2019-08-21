General Electric Co Com (GE) Holding Held by United American Securities Inc; Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Gagnon Advisors Increased Position by $3.27 Million as Share Price Rose

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 89.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 15,244 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 8,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $549.66. About 85,763 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 33.23M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.96 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott. $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.