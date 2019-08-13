General Electric Co Com (GE) Holder United American Securities Boosted Position by $2.15 Million as Shares Rose; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Has Trimmed by $1.44 Million

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.58M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 1.43 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 09/04/2018 – Rail-Veyor® Material Handling System is now hauling all Deep 1 production material at Agnico Eagle’s Goldex Mine; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS $578.4 MLN VS $547.5 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – GE’s Advanced Gas Path Upgrades Generate $775 M in Total Customer Value Annually; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 1,900.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $47.20 million for 74.50 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,200 shares to 48,250 shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Global by 9,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group (NYSE:UBS).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1039600 Indicated and 508700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “BHP Canada makes strategic investment in Midland Exploration – MINING.com” published on April 15, 2019, Mining.com published: “Monarch Gold sells Pandora NSR to Agnico Eagle – MINING.com” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Agnico Eagle Reiterates Offer to Acquire Alexandria Minerals Corporation at Substantial Premium to Offer by Chantrell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 2.75M shares. First Washington has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 31.26M were reported by Parametric Port Associates Limited. Burt Wealth Advsrs accumulated 37,970 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 7.87 million shares. Notis invested in 0.06% or 13,110 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.64% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 343,674 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Verus Financial Prns invested in 13,363 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Comm State Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 897,777 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.02% or 13,412 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 95,950 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 13,223 shares. Moreover, Exchange Capital Management has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,340 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “GE is having its best year in two decades, but trader says it’s time to stay away – CNBC” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more – CNBC” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.