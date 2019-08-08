General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Stock Rose While Laurion Capital Management LP Has Cut by $7.17 Million Its Stake; Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding in Groupon (GRPN) by $11.83 Million as Share Value Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 716,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110,000, down from 727,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 1.81 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – SOLUTION WILL ENABLE ALMOST DOUBLE TRAFFIC IN CHANNEL TUNNEL; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION, EUROPEAN REGULATORS WILL ANNOUNCE EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 5 Companies Reshaping The Oil Industry

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 66,522 shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.48M shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $49.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 39,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.