General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Ulysses Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Hourglass Capital Lowered Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $624,340

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 3.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 38.59M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 22/05/2018 – GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business: Reuters, citing; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Bus: GE earnings major issue before Opening Bell; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 20/04/2018 – EMERGENCY ENGINE INSPECTIONS WILL APPLY TO 681 CFM56-7B ENGINES WORLDWIDE, 352 IN THE UNITED STATES; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIR: NEW 787S WILL USE GE’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO:`GE STORE’ TECH SHOULD BE ADOPTED BY CHOICE, NOT MANDATE

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 126,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 137,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 10.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,750 shares to 298,669 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,440 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hudson Valley Advisors Adv has 0.66% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 50,832 shares. Cypress Gru holds 0.27% or 24,149 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 14,666 shares. Stillwater Limited Company reported 12,848 shares. Moreover, Wendell David Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,311 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,597 shares. Strategic Global Ltd owns 144,052 shares. Stephens Ar reported 168,630 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Eagle Llc reported 4.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Investment Llc has invested 1.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.58% or 2.00 million shares. Raymond James & holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.95M shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 26,343 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc reported 98,732 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 19.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 was made by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.08B for 17.50 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.