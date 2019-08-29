General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.46 Million; As Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Market Valuation Rose, Phocas Financial Increased Holding by $805,070

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 11,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 140,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 129,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.35M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 10,003 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 25.49% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/lmpax; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 08/05/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ANI BUYS 23 ANDAS FROM IDT AUSTRALIA,; 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 07/05/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax; 27/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Signs Definitive Agreements to Acquire Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 16.17 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – IBD: Boeing, GE Likely Winners Of This Massive American Airlines Order; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 25/04/2018 – GE and the U.S. Army conduct T901 Preliminary Design Review for Improved Turbine Engine Program; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY-AGREEMENTS SIGNED WITH ALSTOM AND GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR MANUFACTURING, MAINTENANCE OF ELECTRIC, DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES; 10/04/2018 – KP ENERGY LTD KPEN.BO – TIED UP WITH GE RENEWABLES INDIA FOR DEVELOPING WIND POWER PROJECT OF 300 MW AT GUJARAT; 14/05/2018 – Energy Central: GE Renewable Energy awarded first wind deal in Chile; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Ltd; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.76 million activity. Shares for $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 3,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Moreover, Violich Mgmt has 0.06% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 3,240 shares. 6,072 are owned by American Intl Gp Inc. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 2,609 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 24,080 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.01% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 5,312 are owned by Raymond James. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 4,443 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Bankshares Of America Corp De reported 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). 67,904 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Lsv Asset reported 81,785 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,461 are held by Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,650 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 100,065 shares. Moreover, Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has 0.17% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company has 177,783 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fagan Assocs Inc has 35,604 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% or 78,600 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested in 0.03% or 24,736 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability reported 2.61 million shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hilltop Holdg Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp owns 7.75M shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Connecticut-based Webster Bank N A has invested 0.63% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 12 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 331,684 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

