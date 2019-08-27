General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Jd Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $1.46 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Wedbush Securities Has Trimmed Holding by $445,260

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 57.51 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 12/03/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY – CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 24/04/2018 – GE and Wells Fargo face shareholder calls to end KPMG audits; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 12/04/2018 – GE Readies Restatement, Earnings as Wary Investors Seek Answers; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 24/05/2018 – GE SHARES UP 2.7 PCT; CNBC, CITING SOURCES, REPORTS GE DOES NOT PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates its 2016 and 2017 earnings results

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 2,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 5,072 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 7,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 1.25M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – NBC Charlotte: #BREAKING: One hurt in explosion at FedEx facility outside San Antonio, TX; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Group invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 0.15% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Northwest Counselors Ltd Com has 0.42% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.69 million shares. Moreover, Loews Corporation has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 3.00 million shares. Moreover, Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) has 0.36% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 2.18M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co reported 764,500 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 3,667 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ssi Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,046 shares in its portfolio. Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 480 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Bangor Bancorporation has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Bank & Trust invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 141,512 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500 on Thursday, May 23.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.76M for 11.91 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed (VEA) by 26,198 shares to 37,814 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,652 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential (NYSE:NRZ).