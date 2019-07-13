General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shareholder Continental Advisors Lowered Its Position; Walthausen & Company Lowered Stake in Iec Electronics (IEC) as Valuation Declined

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Iec Electronics Corp (IEC) by 33.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 88,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,620 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 266,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Iec Electronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 114,447 shares traded or 161.96% up from the average. IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEMKT:IEC) has risen 26.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical IEC News: 14/05/2018 – Gridsum Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2003 Certification; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS SAYS FIFTH AMENDMENT INCREASED COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT COMMITMENT TO $22.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ IEC Electronics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEC); 17/05/2018 – Israel to break up electric utility IEC’s monopoly; 21/05/2018 – Soccer-Whelan family agrees deal to sell Wigan to Hong Kong’s IEC; 27/03/2018 – Brightstarr and Unily Secure ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 24/04/2018 – Consilio Adds Frankfurt Office to Existing ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification; 26/03/2018 RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 19/04/2018 – QUANTUM, IEC DEAL CONDITIONED ON IEC RAISING UP TO $50M; 19/04/2018 – Quantum and IEC Announce Proposed Merger

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 78.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 617,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 172,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, down from 790,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 13/04/2018 – More delays in GE power plants a worry for Pakistan’s ruling party; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 23/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O SAYS “NO FINAL DECISIONS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME” ON JET ORDER; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Operating Margin 7.7%; 09/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS -SOURCES$GE; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.20, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold IEC shares while 5 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.60 million shares or 14.06% more from 2.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 6,221 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Blackrock stated it has 0% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 1,783 shares. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 0.01% or 73,550 shares. Moreover, Walthausen & Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 177,620 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 113,149 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 20,720 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch Assoc Management Inc has invested 0.31% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability owns 60,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.21% in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) for 85,100 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 227,525 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $119,106 activity. Shares for $13,740 were bought by HADEED CHARLES P on Friday, May 31. Shares for $47,700 were bought by Barbato Thomas L.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking Systems Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 42,250 shares to 173,960 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nbt Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 30,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,120 shares, and has risen its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await IEC Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.02 per share. IEC’s profit will be $1.65M for 8.73 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by IEC Electronics Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 166.67% EPS growth.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $215.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 214,705 shares to 264,705 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 118,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie Shaw owns 168,059 shares. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Ltd Liability invested in 24,700 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 7.87M shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 46,556 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 105,515 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 6.53 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 42,724 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Inc Or stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Rampart Inv Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp reported 126,602 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 43.00M are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co. Utd Automobile Association reported 5.91 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 61,928 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.75 million shares or 1.72% of the stock. Capital Mgmt Associates New York accumulated 18,100 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 613,137 shares.