General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Holder Ulysses Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Market Value Rose, Adams Express Company Upped by $3.64 Million Its Holding

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.43M, up from 107,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $151.68. About 343,777 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 98.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 3.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 17.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 25/04/2018 – Flannery said GE is “keenly aware of the pain” caused by its poor performance and dividend cut last year; 18/03/2018 – GE deploys wind power to rebuild earnings; 29/05/2018 – Global Commercial Aircraft Turbofan Engine Manufacturers Annual Strategy Dossier 2018 Featuring GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – INCREASING APPETITE FOR LNG, AND LACK OF RECENT PROJECT FIDS POINTS TO LNG SUPPLY-DEMAND BALANCE TIGHTENING; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 8,100 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.17 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

