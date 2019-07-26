General Elec Co (GE) Shares Rose While Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder E&G Advisors LP Has Boosted Stake by $372,020 as Market Value Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.48. About 15.05M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 27/03/2018 – VIETNAM’S VIETJET AVIATION AND GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES SIGN $800 MLN CONTRACT FOR PURCHASING AND LEASING 6 AIRBUS A321NEO PLANES – VIETJET; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 27/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF GENERAL ELECTRIC FOR “MULTI-LAYER X-RAY SOURCE FABRICATION” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has ‘zero equity value,’ Bank of America says after deep dive analysis; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE 15% CASH EPS ACCRETION IN YEAR 1; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 20/04/2018 – No Bad News Counts as Good News at GE — Heard on the Street

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $31.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.13. About 3.93 million shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After explosions, Brazil power transmission companies remove GE equipment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will GE Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Aviation Keeps Confounding the Bears – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE machinists oppose tentative labor deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Msci Communication Ser (FCOM) by 26,553 shares to 119,035 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 14,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Fincl Gru accumulated 44,210 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,941 shares. Lau Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5.49M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc accumulated 0% or 8,246 shares. Fil has 40.42 million shares. Tdam Usa invested in 292,184 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Gfs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cleararc has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Macquarie Ltd reported 264,900 shares stake. Cambridge Advsrs owns 11,367 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Telos Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 11,978 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.29% or 22.46M shares. Df Dent accumulated 52,229 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited owns 2,090 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 0.23% or 177 shares. Baltimore reported 6,762 shares stake. C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd reported 0.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.68% stake. Kistler accumulated 748 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,625 shares. 183 were accumulated by Newfocus Finance Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. Argent Tru invested in 1% or 5,363 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 18,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Lc has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amg Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 4,341 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Llc has 525 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,454 shares.