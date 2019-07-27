General Elec Co (GE) Shares Rose While Spinnaker Trust Cut Stake; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Position as Shares Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ FC Rtg To GE Life, GEG; Otlk Stable; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 10/04/2018 – Uganda Awards Refinery Deal to GE After Earlier Contracts Dumped

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,630 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 91,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf stated it has 124,436 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Services Limited Com reported 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Geode Cap Lc has 0.28% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.18% or 19.57 million shares in its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth owns 29,278 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsr Inc accumulated 1.94 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. The Illinois-based Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company has invested 0.48% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cornerstone holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,673 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested in 41,489 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The California-based Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Company Of Oklahoma holds 30,471 shares. Moreover, Amg Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 25,765 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or owns 54,296 shares. First Natl Bank holds 0.14% or 94,036 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mark (IEMG) by 54,514 shares to 602,733 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 23,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,999 shares to 30,109 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 42,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 138,816 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Liability Com invested in 10,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Investment has 34,128 shares. Curbstone Fincl accumulated 76,976 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associate Inc, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Intrepid Mngmt has 1.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 64,039 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust stated it has 332,173 shares. Cohen Steers invested in 3,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Lc has 0.61% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Capital Management Lc stated it has 1.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qs Ltd Llc reported 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lesa Sroufe holds 5,811 shares. Carroll Assoc accumulated 0.31% or 61,923 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Co accumulated 68,373 shares or 0.25% of the stock.