General Elec Co (GE) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $383,910 as Shares Rose; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Price Rose, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Has Lifted Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 122,204 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.38 million, up from 119,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $213.82. About 1.71M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up stronger than expected rise in key sales gauge

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 38,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 108,891 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 42.72 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 27/03/2018 – ENERGA TO BACK GE-ALSTOM BID FOR OSTROLEKA POWER PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – GE to Buy Energy Stakes for $3.1 Billion as Alstom Confirms Exit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – ZHEJIANG CHINA LIGHT & TEXTILE INDUSTRIAL 600790.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE MEIRONG AS CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GE says the power market continues to be challenging with orders down 29 percent; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was made by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752 on Tuesday, August 13.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of General Electric Plunged in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: Peloton IPO Priced, GE Unloading Baker Hughes – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Just Popped 6% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “McDonaldâ€™s buy-one-get-one promotion wasnâ€™t such a great deal after all, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald’s discounting – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McDonald’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

