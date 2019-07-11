General Elec Co (GE) Holder Spinnaker Trust Has Trimmed Stake; Towle & Co Has Lowered Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Position by $10.36 Million as Share Value Declined

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 17.98M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 12/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO SEES CHINA BACKING FOR GE-POWERED A320NEO THIS MONTH; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 07/05/2018 – BLACK PEONY 600510.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GE YAFANG AS CHAIRWOMAN; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S FREIGHT SEGMENT WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN CHICAGO

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 493,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,219 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $586.10M market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 164,366 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Adj EPS $1.97; 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Names Todd Samuels as Accounting Chief; 17/04/2018 – Renewable Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – RANDY HOWARD, RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP CEO, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q EPS $5.30

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GE’s debt reduction strategy may be dragging on stock price – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE ready to break higher – Bay Crest – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Fallen Angel Has Some Light Left – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1,615 shares to 16,833 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Management Co has 39,600 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Wendell David Assocs has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 42,954 shares. 120,780 were reported by Court Place Advsr Ltd Company. Capstone Invest Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 382,772 shares. Kopernik Glob Investors Ltd Liability owns 3.64% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 2.09M shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 119,415 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 400,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 82,105 shares. Hikari Pwr Limited accumulated 2.09 million shares. Westchester Capital owns 214,890 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning has 145,482 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold REGI shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 41.15 million shares or 5.87% less from 43.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 56,940 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech has 11,088 shares. Towle & Com stated it has 555,219 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 47,916 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) for 64,890 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 82,350 shares. American Century Companies reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Utd Serv Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI). 375 are held by Assetmark Incorporated. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 12,802 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Limited Partnership invested in 35,603 shares. 4.20 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94 million and $879.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,527 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $53.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 36,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 170.51% or $1.33 from last year’s $0.78 per share. After $-1.11 actual EPS reported by Renewable Energy Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.45% EPS growth.