General Elec Co Com (GE) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Trimmed Stake; Adelante Capital Management Position In Simon Property Group (SPG) Was Boosted

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 75,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.84M, up from 993,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $158.32. About 1.13 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 43.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 30/05/2018 – WANMA TECHNOLOGY 300698.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GE.N MEDICAL UNIT IN CHINA ON BREAST CANCER SCREENING SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Short Term (Near) by 235,704 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $52.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Small Cap (Vb) (VB) by 4,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerging Markets (Iemg) (IEMG).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) by 169,284 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $62.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,165 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).