General Elec Co Com (GE) Shareholder Smithfield Trust Company Decreased Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Shares Declined, Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Raised Stake by $1.12 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 6,006 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 65,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 161,331 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 226,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 29/05/2018 – Tampa General Hospital and GE Healthcare Partner for Next Level Care Coordination; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE AND GE CAPITAL; CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED FROM FACTORY SET UP BY CO’S AT MADHEPURA AND MARHOWRA IN BIHAR OVER 11 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 57,800 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 7,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The stated it has 0.01% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Stifel holds 0% or 15,921 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Limited invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 81,435 are held by Victory Mngmt Incorporated. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 29,698 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup reported 3,290 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 11,015 shares. Blackrock reported 641,041 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited reported 73,600 shares. 1,949 were accumulated by Legal & General Group Public Ltd Llc. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 1,000 shares. Patriot Prtnrs Gp Lp has invested 13.11% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $4,897 worth of stock was bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10. Jones Thomas Randy had bought 108 shares worth $1,395 on Wednesday, July 10. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. $2,597 worth of stock was bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 541 shares. Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of stock or 108 shares.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intermediate Gov/Corp (Biv) (BIV) by 70,819 shares to 71,961 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerging Markets (Vwo) (VWO) by 31,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,876 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15.