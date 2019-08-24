General Elec Co Com (GE) Position Has Increased by White Pine Capital Llc; As At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose, Pitcairn Company Raised Holding by $635,376

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in General Elec Co Com (GE) by 165.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 58,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 94,186 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 35,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in General Elec Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 03/05/2018 – Printing body parts in hospital shows 3D tech’s growing reach; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED LARGE SUPPLY PACT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – GE GE.N CEO PLANNING FOR NO RECOVERY IN HEAVY GAS POWER PLANT MARKET BEFORE END 2020; SEES NO PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018 – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINE SAYS ENGINE INVOLVED IN TUESDAY’S INCIDENT IS SERVICED BY GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 20,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 55,292 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 34,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45M shares traded or 10.06% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 24/04/2018 – AT&T INC – CITYSWITCH WILL BEGIN TOWER CONSTRUCTION PLANS AS EARLY AS SECOND HALF OF 2018 AND WILL LEASE COMPLETED SITES TO AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,077 shares to 2,864 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,613 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares to 26,490 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 41,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,745 shares, and cut its stake in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.96 million activity. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was made by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Thursday, May 23 the insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.